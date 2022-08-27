Edge (EDGE) Tops One Day Volume of $12,582.00

Edge (EDGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $12,582.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087083 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.