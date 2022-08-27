Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Mizuho

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EIX. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

