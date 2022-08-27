Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in August

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eiffage Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.62. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eiffage from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

