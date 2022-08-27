Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the July 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELKEF shares. Citigroup upgraded Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elkem ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

ELKEF stock remained flat at $3.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Featured Stories

