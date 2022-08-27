Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Elkem ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

