Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 138.0% in August

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the July 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.37) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Engie Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. 184,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,928. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

