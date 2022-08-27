Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 34,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.