Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ENZN stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
