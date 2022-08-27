EOS (EOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $491.40 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 17% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $491.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00007624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 999,026,605 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.