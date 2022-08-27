EpiK Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $215,866.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $215,866.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00827113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.