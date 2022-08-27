Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $670.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 49.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,200,000 after acquiring an additional 76,470 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 147.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $3,542,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

