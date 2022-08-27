Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $261.88 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

