Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUZOF remained flat at $63.22 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.84. Eurazeo has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $92.43.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

