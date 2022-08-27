Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $98.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.73.

EUXTF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $77.70 on Monday. Euronext has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.