EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Trading Down 10.5%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

