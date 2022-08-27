Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $69.48 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

