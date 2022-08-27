Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,400 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 1,701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Friday. 11,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,394. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

