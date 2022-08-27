ExclusiveCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $49,631.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

