Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $108.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $104.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

