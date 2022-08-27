F3Logic LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

IYF opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

