F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $20,721,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $131,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average is $248.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

