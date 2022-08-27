F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

