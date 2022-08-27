F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

HDV opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

