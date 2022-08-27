F3Logic LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 572.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 90,178 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at about $2,047,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

