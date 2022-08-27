F3Logic LLC Has $518,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 321,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

