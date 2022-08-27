F3Logic LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

