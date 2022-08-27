F3Logic LLC Has $793,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,394 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $15,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

