F3Logic LLC Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $12,523,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 849,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

