F3Logic LLC Sells 18,939 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,165,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after purchasing an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

NYSE GPC opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.30.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

