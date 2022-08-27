F3Logic LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHAK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $49.09.

