F3Logic LLC Sells 60,427 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,797,252 shares of company stock worth $33,344,686 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

