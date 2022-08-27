Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Fabrinet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,204 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

