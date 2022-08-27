Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,204 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

