FastSwap (FAST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $81,607.00

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FastSwap has a market cap of $145.24 and approximately $81,607.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About FastSwap
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange.
Buying and Selling FastSwap
Receive News & Updates for FastSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FastSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.