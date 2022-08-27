FastSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $142.27 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. FastSwap has a total market capitalization of $142.27 and approximately $47,121.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FastSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange.

FastSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FastSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FastSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.