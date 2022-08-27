FastSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $142.27 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. FastSwap has a total market capitalization of $142.27 and approximately $47,121.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FastSwap Profile
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange.
FastSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FastSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FastSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.