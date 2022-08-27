Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FRT traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 300,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,466. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.87.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

