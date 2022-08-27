FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans $0.50 Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
FG Financial Group Stock Performance
FG Financial Group stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.48.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
