Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $106.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73.

