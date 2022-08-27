Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 2.9% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. King Wealth owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $21,142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 125,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

FTEC traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 239,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,410. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

