Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $12.23 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,733 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.20. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.