Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $13.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,375,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

