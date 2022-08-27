Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 2,038,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

