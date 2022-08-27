Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 532 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $24.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,892. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

