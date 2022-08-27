Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 508,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,230,000 after acquiring an additional 306,479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,286,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485,566. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

