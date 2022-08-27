Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 10,376 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,529 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

