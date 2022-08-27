Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 18,179 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. 1,916,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

