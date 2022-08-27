Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,811 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

