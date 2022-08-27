Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 982.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 356,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,865 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EZU stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,066 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.