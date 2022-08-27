Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,338,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426,400. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

