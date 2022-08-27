Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $15.96 on Friday, reaching $360.97. 543,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day moving average of $371.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.