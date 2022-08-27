FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $11.65 on Friday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.